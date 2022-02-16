Mecosta Co. sheriff warns residents of new phone scams

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is giving residents a heads-up of more phone scams making their way through the county.

We’re told scams have been reported claiming one of the following:

Your Paypal account is frozen and you need to click a link to enter account information.

Your Amazon order is scheduled for delivery and contains expensive items you did not order, and you need to press 1 or click a link to speak with an Amazon employee.

Your credit card is locked for suspicious activity and you need to verify your account information.

If you receive an email or a phone call resembling any of the above scenarios, deputies ask that you hang up and avoid clicking on any links.

The sheriff’s office says to only speak with representatives if you are the one who began the conversation by calling them via the number on your credit card or the entity’s official website.

