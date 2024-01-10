Watch Now
Mecosta Co. deputies release PSA after seizing meth disguised as prescription drugs

Posted at 11:47 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 11:47:37-05

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Mecosta County released a public service announcement Wednesday regarding the seizure of methamphetamines disguised as prescription drugs.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says pills were confiscated during a search warrant last week. They bore pharmaceutical inscriptions but subsequent testing revealed they were actually meth.

Deputies say counterfeit pills often resemble prescription drugs like oxycodone, alprazolam and hydrocodone. Fake pills tend to be made widely available over social media and other various online platforms.

Authorities wish to remind the public to refrain from taking any medication not prescribed by doctors and distributed by licensed pharmaceutical representatives.

MCSO stresses medication procured through other avenues may have fatal consequences.

