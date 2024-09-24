Man's body recovered from Mecosta County lake after boat capsizes

MARTINY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Divers in Mecosta County recovered a man's body Tuesday after a boat capsized on Lower Evans Lake one day earlier.

Divers in Mecosta County are searching for a man who didn't resurface after a boat capsized on Lower Evans Lake Monday.

The 21-year-old and a 24-year-old man from Rodney were fishing just before 10 p.m. Monday when their boat capsized.

The older of the 2 was able to find his way to shore, but the younger never did.

The rescue effort went on until visibility issues made it impossible. Crews returned to the lake Tuesday, finding the body around 11:50 a.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube