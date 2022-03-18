Man on probation arraigned after hitting Mecosta County deputy with vehicle

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A felony probationer has been arraigned after hitting a deputy and damaging police property.

On Thursday, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says 29-year-old Mecosta resident Dylan Soper tried to flee from authorities after being told he was under arrest during a traffic stop at a Green Township Dollar General. While fleeing, Soper hit a deputy and struck a patrol cruiser, authorities explain.

Soper’s passenger told him to stop before throwing the car in park, removing the keys and hurling them out the window, according to MCSO.

We’re told that was when Soper took off on foot. Officers barred Soper from crossing Northland Drive and handcuffed him; however, Soper tried to nab an officer’s weapon while resisting arrest, deputies say.

Soper resistance continued after he was placed inside a patrol vehicle, at which he headbutted the back window, hurting himself in the process, MCSO tells us.

Soper was reportedly hospitalized and jailed after the string of incidents.

We’ve been informed the deputy that was hit suffered minor injuries and did not need further treatment; the patrol vehicle, however, is currently inoperable.

The sheriff’s office says Soper was arraigned on seven charges Friday, including two counts of aggravated assault; obstruction of police and justice; property damage; and felony drugs.

We’re told Soper has been lodged at the Mecosta County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

