Man missing for nearly a month out of Mecosta County

MECOSTA, Mich. — Nearly a month after a man from Mecosta County was last seen, the sheriff's office is asking for your help to find him.

Kenneth Grzybowski has been missing since December 12, 2025 when he was in Big Rapids. The 71-year-old is known to walk many of the roads between Big Rapids and Canadian Lakes, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

Grzybowski has the onset of Dementia.

He stands 5' 10" tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with grey hair that reaches his shoulder and a grey mustache.

He was last seen wearing tan pants, a Green Bay Packers winter jacket, and a yellow stocking cap.

Anyone who has information about Grzybowski's whereabouts since December 12 is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office at (231) 592-0150.

