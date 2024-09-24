Man lost on lake in Mecosta County after fishing boat capsizes

MARTINY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Divers in Mecosta County are searching for a man who didn't resurface after a boat capsized on Lower Evans Lake Monday.

The 21-year-old and a 24-year-old man from Rodney were fishing just before 10 p.m. when it happened.

The older of the 2 was able to find his way to shore, but the younger never did.

The rescue effort went on until visibility issues made it impossible. A recovery effort will begin on Tuesday.

