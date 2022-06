BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed Friday.

Deputies say it happened just before 11 a.m. Friday on US-131, south of Perry Avenue.

They say a man from Irons was driving when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Emergency crews took the man to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

