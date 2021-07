BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is suffering from minor injuries after being hit by a car in Big Rapids Friday night.

Officials from Mecosta County say the 69-year-old victim was walking in the road when another man, traveling southbound on Northland Drive hit him with his car.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the accident.

Officers say alcohol and speed were not likely factors in the accident.