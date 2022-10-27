Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old man is in custody as of Tuesday, with deputies saying he landed a U-Haul truck in the Muskegon River.

Mecosta County Sheriff deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.

Most of the truck was submerged, said the fishermen.

After the truck landed in the river, the fishermen say they spotted two men running from the scene, both dressed in black.

Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed that a 24' U-Haul truck was in the river.

The dive team went in and uncovered driver information in the truck. No one was inside the truck when it was submerged, say deputies.

Meanwhile, as deputies were working the scene by the river, they say dispatch got call about a suspicious male walking on Davis Bridge.

A deputy checked out the bridge and made contact with a 52-year-old man, who deputies identified as the driver of the U-Haul.

The man claimed a Bronco pick-up truck was inside the U-Haul.

Deputies say they arrested him for OUI.

On Wednesday, police returned to the Muskegon River to help tow the submerged truck. It took several hours to pull the truck from the water, deputies say.

The U-Haul was taken to a towing lot, while the Mecosta County Sheriff took the Bronco.

