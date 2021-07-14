Man dies in Mecosta County crash Tuesday evening

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich — One person is dead following a crash in Mecosta County.

Officials tell us it happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of northland drive and 11 Mile Road Tuesday evening.

We are told a silver F-150 was going south on Northland Drive and hit a white Buick at a stop sign.

The two people in the Buick were taken to the hospital, where the passenger, Jeffrey Hayes, 52, died.

Officials say that the 35-year-old driver of the truck allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel.

He was not hurt.

