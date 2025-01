MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a snowmobile crash on the White Pine Trail, police say.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department responded to the single-vehicle crash near 180th Avenue in Mecosta Township.

The victim, a 60-year-old man from Newaygo County, died on the scene after veering off the trail and crashing into nearby trees, according to MCSD.

This is a developing story. Follow FOX 17 for future updates.

