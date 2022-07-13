Man arrested for running from deputies, hiding in swamp

MARTINY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a suspect who tried to run from them and hide in a swamp.

Deputies responded to a home in Martiny Township Wednesday to arrest a wanted man.

As they approached, they say the man took off out the back door and ran into a thick, swampy, wooded area.

K-9 Zeke and his handler, Sgt. Pippin found the suspect hiding under a log, submerged in water.

Deputies arrested the man for several outstanding warrants, along with resisting and obstructing.

