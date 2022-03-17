Deputy hurt after suspect tried to take off with deputy's gun

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One deputy was injured while trying to arrest one person fleeing arrest.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office Deputies attempted a traffic stop at a Dollar general in Green Township located in Mecosta County.

The attempt was unsuccessful and saw the driver of the car disregarding the officers’ orders and driving in reverse in an effort to evade officers.

After fleeing the driver struck one of the deputies before striking one of the patrol cars.

Shortly after, the driver ran away after an argument with a passenger in the car. The driver ran towards Northland Dr. before being put in handcuffs by a responding deputy.

Despite being placed in handcuffs, the suspect was arrested and tried grabbing a deputy's firearm authorities report. The suspect was arrested and restrained before being placed in a patrol car. Authorities report the suspect still attempted to flee, headbutting the rear window breaking it, and hurting himself in the process.

One deputy received minor injuries without a need for further medical assistance. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

