MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Lakeview is severely injured after a crash in Millbrook Township Saturday evening.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place at 50th Avenue and Monroe Road after 7 p.m.

We’re told the 52-year-old left the road before hitting a tree near the intersection. He has since been taken to Big Rapids Hospital.

While severe, deputies say the man’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

