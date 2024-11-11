Human trafficking, sextortion & prostitution arrests in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A multi-jurisdictional task force has arrested two men on sex-related charges.

Mecosta County sheriff Brian Miller made the announcement shortly after noon Monday.

On Friday, the task force conducted an operation at Rogers Heights in Mecosta Township targeting consumers of human trafficking, sextortion and prostitution. The task force was made up of members of the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, the Ferris State University Police Department and the Mount Pleasant Department of Public Safety.

Upon completion of the operation, two men had been arrested:

* Erik Lundquist, 53, of Comstock Park was arrested for solicitation and accosting a minor less than 16 years of age. While in contact with officers, Lundquist also was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He was taken to the Mecosta County Jail, posted bond and is awaiting his next court date.

*A 48-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested for solicitation of prostitution persons 18 years of age and older. He is awaiting arraignment in court.

The task force was assisted by the Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch Authority and Curries Towing.

Miller said that all decoys used in the operation were adults, and that no children were involved or harmed.

