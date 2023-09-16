Hospice of West Michigan looking for volunteers to help with end-of-life care

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — End-of-life care is important and often an overlooked side of healthcare, and people to offer those patients a level of comfort and compassion is vital.

If you're interested in lending your time, Hospice of Michigan is hosting three of its "Hospice 101 - Bring a Friend Luncheon".

The event aims to recruit volunteers while also raising awareness for hospice care.

The not-for-profit is holding those luncheons this upcoming week.



Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Muskegon Office (1675 East Mt. Garfield Rd., Suite 175, Muskegon, MI)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Big Rapids Office (400 Perry Ave., Big Rapids, MI)

Friday, Sept. 22 at the Ludington Office (5144 US Highway 10, Suite B, Ludington, MI)

Hospice of Michigan volunteers are important in helping to deliver compassionate support to patients and families, according to its mission of caring for patients wherever they call home, in the same community in which its volunteers live.

“Hospice volunteers offer our patients a level of comfort and compassion that is vital to their care,” said Lauren Becker-Barkman, volunteer program manager for Hospice of Michigan. “Our patients cherish the time spent with our volunteers – It’s an incredibly meaningful way to give back to your community by donating your time and creating a bond with an individual during end-of-life care.”

The not-for-profit will host orientations on an as-needed basis, so prospective volunteers can learn in their own time. Volunteers do not need any type of training or previous volunteer experience. It welcomes everyone who would like to give back to their community by donating their time and companionship to patients in hospice care. Volunteers must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.

For those who have experienced a recent loss, Hospice of Michigan requires a waiting period of one year before becoming a hospice volunteer to allow for the processing of grief.

Those interested in volunteering can contact volunteer program manager Lauren Becker-Barkman at (616) 250-9110 or lbecker-barkman@hom.org to apply to become a volunteer. To learn more about Hospice of Michigan and apply to become a volunteer, visit their website.