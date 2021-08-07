Watch
Grand Rapids man in hospital after crash in Mecosta County

file photo
Mecosta County Sheriff
Posted at 4:40 PM, Aug 07, 2021
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a Saturday morning crash in Mecosta County.

It happened just after 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 19 Mile Road in Green Township, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 24-year-old man from Grand Rapids was driving a white Subaru and turned north from eastbound 19 Mile Road into the path of a blue Jeep, which was driven by a 52-year-old woman from Livingston, Texas.

She was going southbound on Northland Drive.

EMS transported the man to Spectrum Health BR hospital, where he was then flown by Aeromed to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

The woman driving the Jeep was not injured.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids City Rescue.

