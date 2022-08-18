Governor Whitmer approves $750K in flood relief to Mecosta County

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has approved emergency funding totaling $750,000 for Mecosta County communities affected by severe storms and floods back in May.

The Michigan governor’s office says the emergency fund stems from the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which is reserved for aiding in disaster relief when help on the local level is depleted.

“Michiganders always have each other’s backs, especially in times of need, and I am proud to approve assistance today for Mecosta County and the City of Big Rapids to help them recover from the severe thunderstorm and flooding in May,” says Governor Whitmer. “This emergency assistance funding will cover any outstanding flood costs and help impacted areas get back to normal.“

We’re told $250,000 of that funding will go toward the city of Big Rapids.

