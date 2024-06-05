FSU students displaced by fire at off-campus home

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Students at Ferris State University (FSU) were given temporary housing after an off-campus home caught fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out near Pine Street and Rose Avenue, university officials say.

We’re told members of Sigma Pi’s Theta Theta chapter noticed a power outage at around 8 a.m. They smelled smoke and felt a wall was unusually warm, prompting a call to the local fire department.

FSU says the building sustained significant damage in the fire. They are giving the eight students impacted a temporary place to live along with food and supplies.

“We care deeply about the safety of our students,” says Student Affairs Vice President Jeanine Ward-Roof. “The important thing is that everyone is safe. We are working with the students to give them a place to stay and other things they will need.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube