FSU relocates 500 students after storm knocks out power to residential halls

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Around 500 students at Ferris State University (FSU) were relocated after recent storms knocked out power to residential buildings on campus.

University officials tell FOX 17 heavy wind and rain led to power outages across campus at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Residential outages are expected to last through the weekend. Other buildings are expected to have their power restored by Friday.

We’re told students living in Bond Hall and Cramer Hall are being temporarily relocated to vacant rooms in other residential buildings, among other places. Students at West Campus Apartments may be relocated if deemed necessary.

“Unexpected emergencies happen, and we are responding quickly because our first concern is the safety of our students,” says President Bill Pink. “On our campus and in our community, we take care of each other.”

Students without meal plans are invited to pick up meals from Rock Café while the outage lasts.

Visit FSU’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube