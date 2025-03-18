FSU breaks ground on dorm with wraparound views of football field

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University (FSU) began construction Monday on its new residence hall, which will offer front-row views of the school’s football field.

Once finished, the $38 million building will wrap around Top Taggart Field, overlooking the north end zone.

The state-of-the-art dormitory will be four stories tall with 280 beds and common rooms.

We’re told the first-floor community spaces will open toward the stadium. Students will have the luxury of viewing Bulldogs games from their own dorm rooms.

The dormitory is slated for an August 2026 opening.

