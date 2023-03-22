Watch Now
Five-year-old injured after being hit by car in Aetna Township

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:52 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 21:52:57-04

AETNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A five-year-old in Aetna Township was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday. The accident occurred on 180th Avenue south of Washington Road at about 7:15 p.m.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger vehicle was driven by a 70-year-old man from Morley.

The child had been on the side of the roadway. When the vehicle approached, the child ran into the roadway and was hit.

The five-year-old was taken to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. As of Tuesday night, the child is in critical, but stable condition.

