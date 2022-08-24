Ferris State University's School of Nursing announces opening of third cohort

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University’s School of Nursing has announced that it will open a third cohort of its prelicensure program. The goal of the third cohort is to address the shortage in the nursing industry.

Although the program normally accepts 64 students, the new cohort will now allow it to accept 96 students. The program runs for five semesters, which includes summer classes.

“Ferris Nursing has a long history of producing highly qualified nurses for Michigan’s healthcare workforce,” said Lincoln Gibbs, dean of Ferris’ College of Health Professions. “It is difficult to access healthcare services in West Michigan without running into a Ferris Bulldog making a difference in the community. However, the recent pandemic has significantly strained the nursing workforce, causing staffing shortages in Michigan hospitals throughout the state.”

Another goal of expanding the nursing program at Ferris State University is to help add diversity to the nursing industry. “In partnership with the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute’s (GRAAHI) ‘Pathways to Healthcare’ initiative, the College of Health Professions at Ferris State University aims to recruit, educate, and graduate a diverse student body to join Michigan’s healthcare workforce, especially in nursing” said Gibbs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment projections from 2019-2029 list registered nursing as one of the top occupations in job growth. It is also expected that there will be 175,000 openings for registered nurses each year through 2029, due to nursing retirements and other workforce departures.

“Opening the third cohort allows the School of Nursing not only to impact the healthcare workforce and nursing shortage, but to also decrease the wait time for students who want to pursue the BSN program,” said Wendy Lenon, chair of School of Nursing. “The School of Nursing is excited for the opportunity to expand our program and to do our part in working to decrease the nursing shortage.”

“Once a student is qualified or meets the prerequisites to our nursing program, students have typically waited a year or so to start the program,” said College of Health Professions Associate Dean Theresa Raglin. “With the addition of this new summer cohort of 32 students, the wait has decreased, and we are excited that we have been able to offer admission to the fall, spring, or summer cohort for the next academic year.”

More information Ferris State University’s School of Nursing in the College of Health Professions can be found on the university’s website.

