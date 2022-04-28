Ferris State University to host 17th annual Police Memorial

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University will be hosting the 17th annual Police Memorial. The event will be held on Tuesday, May 10.

This will be the first time the event has been held since 2019. The events planned for 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will allow residents to meet local, state, and federal law enforcement members.

The event will include the playing of “Taps”, along with the Big Rapids Middle School Choir singing the Irish prayer. There will also be a placing of the wreath, and the police formation of local, county, state, and federal officers.

This will also be the first Police Memorial event hosted by the current Ferris Department of Public Safety director: John Allen. “I am very excited to have this very important event back for our community,” said Allen. “The university and its leadership have supported our law enforcement officers and local law enforcement partners. Our local school children come out to support our law enforcement community and pay their respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The 17th annual Police Memorial will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 9 a.m. in the north stage area of the Robinson Quad near the University Center building on the Big Rapids campus. If it rains, the event will be moved to the University Center building.

