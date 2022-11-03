Ferris State University Theatre to perform 'Kinky Boots' November 3-6

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University Theatre has announced that one of its next productions will be Kinky Boots. The musical will be performed November 3-6 at Williams Auditorium.

The performances from November 3-5 will be held at 7:30 p.m. The performance on Sunday, November 6 will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, a young man who inherits his father’s shoe factory. In order to diversify products and keep the business afloat, Charlie begins a partnership with Lola, a cabaret performer and drag queen.

Ferris State University’s performance of Kinky Boots was directed by Katherine LaPietra, a professor of theatre at the university.

“Personally, I love the show, and it has just become available,” said LaPietra. “With a core message of inclusivity, we are thrilled to present it. Also, there is a lot of fun for our students and the audience.”

Kinky Boots features music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. Lauper is also a singer, whose first studio album, She’s So Unusual, was released in 1983. Her other albums include 1993’s Hat Full of Stars, 2003’s At Last, and 2010’s Memphis Blues. Her latest studio album, Detour, was released in 2016.

The musical’s book was written by Harvey Fierstein. Fierstein is also an actor, whose previous work includes 2000’s Playing Mona Lisa, 1998’s Safe Men, and Disney’s animated film Mulan.

Kinky Boots’ Broadway production opened in 2013. The musical went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Kinky Boots is based on the 2005 British film of the same name. It was directed by Julian Jarrold, and starred Joel Edgerton as Charlie Price, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Lola/Simon, and Sarah-Jane Potts as Lauren.

Ferris State University Theatre’s performance of Kinky Boots will run from November 3-6. Tickets are available to purchase on the university’s website.

