Ferris State University lab tests wastewater to forecast infectious disease outbreaks

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A lab at Ferris State University is using a new wastewater testing program to help forecast possible infectious disease outbreaks on campus and in surrounding communities.

The Shimadzu Core Laboratory is looking for the presence of viruses, including COVID-19, influenza and others, in wastewater samples. Dr. Schuyler Pike, the lab's director, says this innovative technology was first used successfully during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now being expanded to detect other viruses.

"This is a brand-new, breaking, cutting-edge technology," said Pike. "That data is utilized to track and monitor incoming viral threats for public health purposes."

Pike explains that wastewater testing can detect an outbreak up to two weeks before clinical symptoms appear in a community. "That then allows the local medical systems to prepare for those threats when they're coming."

The university received an $800,000 grant from the state to be part of a "sewer network" with other labs across Michigan. Senior Adwowa Brako, who works in the lab, says it's a great opportunity to help the community.

"I think that it is a very cool and very generous opportunity for us because we could help the community and people," Brako said.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state has reported 664 flu cases as of Feb. 7. Pike believes wastewater monitoring will become a major tool used across the country, as it provides more reliable data than clinical testing alone.

"You can see the true load of a virus better, maybe in the wastewater, than you can through clinical data. So I think this is here to stay," Pike said.

Along with Big Rapids and Ferris State University, the program will continue monitoring Ludington, Grayling and Cadillac wastewater systems into the fall of 2025.

