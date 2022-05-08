Ferris State University holds 2022 commencement

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University’s 2022 commencement included more than 1,600 students participating. The five ceremonies were held between Friday, May 6-Saturday, May 7.

The events also included graduates from the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021, who were not able to walk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic was also brought up by Ferris State University’s President David Eisler when addressing the graduates. “It’s a pleasure to welcome the spring Class of 2022 and graduates from virtual commencements in 2020 and 2021,” said Eisler. “Collectively, you have overcome the challenges of a global pandemic, earning your degree in a time of uncertainty and significant change. I am pleased you joined us today to celebrate and reflect on your accomplishments at Ferris State University.”

The ceremony also included three honorary doctorates being given to Ferris alumni. Phil Hagerman received an Honorary Doctorate of Business and Industry. Hagerman is the co-founder of Diplomat Pharmacy and has led the company for 27 years. Dana King received the Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters. King is an award-winning classical figurative sculpturist who creates public monuments of black bodies in bronze. She is also a former broadcast journalist who has received five Emmy Awards, two Edward R. Murrow Awards, and two Gracie Awards. Dick Shaw received an Honorary Doctorate of Industry. Shaw served in the Ferris faculty for 27 years. After retiring, he became a national consultant for the HVACR industry.

“As graduates, you represent the collective hopes and dreams of our institution,” Eisler told the graduates at the ceremonies. “In your educational journey, you have overcome obstacles and challenges, experiencing both the highs and the lows that are a part of earning a college degree. Through your hard work, sacrifice, and dedication, you have made it to this significant milestone where one journey ends and another awaits you. At a time like this, you need to know that your success is built upon the collective efforts of so many people who care about you and take great pride in your growth and development.”

