Fatal vehicle crash on Cleveland Road kills one

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A fatal vehicle crash occurred on Monday on Cleveland Road near 90th avenue.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 5:40 a.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, as the vehicle was traveling eastbound, it failed to negotiate the curve and went off the roadway to the right (south). The vehicle then struck several trees.

Only one person was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver has been identified as 34-year-old Tabith Hubble from Chase, Michigan. According to the Sheriff's Office, the factors involved in the crash include alcohol and drug use, as well as not wearing a seat belt.

