Driver taken to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Mecosta Township

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 44-year-old female driver from Vermontville was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle personal injury accident in Mecosta Township on Thursday.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Northbound US 131 and 12 Mile Road. Deputies responded to the scene at around 3:52 p.m.

The female driver was traveling Northbound on US 131 and rear ended another vehicle that was towing a utility trailer. She was then taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Hospital. Her injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

