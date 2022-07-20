CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested a 55-year-old Cedar Springs man after a road rage incident.

It happened Tuesday evening on 36th Street, while the man was driving into Mecosta County.

Deputies say the man fired at and hit a pickup truck that had previously passed him on Jefferson Road.

Detectives found the suspect and his vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a park in ride in Cedar Springs.

They arrested the man for attempted murder and two felony firearm charges.

The man is set to appear in court Thursday for his arraignment.

