CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested a 55-year-old Cedar Springs man after a road rage incident.
It happened Tuesday evening on 36th Street, while the man was driving into Mecosta County.
Deputies say the man fired at and hit a pickup truck that had previously passed him on Jefferson Road.
Detectives found the suspect and his vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a park in ride in Cedar Springs.
They arrested the man for attempted murder and two felony firearm charges.
The man is set to appear in court Thursday for his arraignment.