Deputies investigate suspicious trailer fire in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious fire in Green Township Wednesday morning.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the fire broke out before 4:30 a.m. at a trailer along 220th Avenue.

The trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire, which deputies say was reported by a neighbor who had spotted flames coming from the structure.

We’re told the trailer was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

After the fire was put out, investigators found evidence suggesting the fire was suspicious in origin.

Deputies credit the following agencies for their assistance: the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, Big Rapids Township Fire, Mecosta County EMS, Meceola Central Dispatch, Reed City Fire and Hersey Fire.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with Mecosta County deputies by calling 231-592-0150 or by sending an email to tips@mecostasheriff.org.

