Deputies investigate suspicious death of Barryton man in Mecosta County

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:11 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 17:11:11-05

FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation has been launched after a Barryton man was found dead in Fork Township Wednesday.

The 41-year-old’s body was found in the 5000 block of Truman Road, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). His death is considered suspicious at this time.

Not much information is known yet, but deputies say interviews are underway.

MCSO credits Michigan State Police, Reed City Police, EMS, MEI and Osceola Probate Court for their assistance.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
