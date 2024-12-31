Deputies: Bullet pierces wall of occupied business in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a business was hit with gunfire Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the incident at the Bulldog Square complex at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

We’re told one shot was fired through the wall of the building. The business was open and occupied at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 231-592-0150 or emailing tips@mecostasheriff.org.

