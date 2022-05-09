Chronic Wasting Disease found in Mecosta County deer

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed chronic wasting disease (CWD) in one white-tailed deer in Mecosta County Tuesday.

Researchers discovered the deer with CWD through routine testing.

The infected three-year-old deer is from a farmed cervid facility Mecosta County.

CWD is a deadly neurological disease that affects different species, including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

It can be transmitted directly from one animal to another and indirectly through the environment.

CWD has been detected at ten Michigan cervid farms in Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo counties since 2008.

The department says there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans.

