CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Evart man died Sunday evening after a motorcycle crash on 20 Mile Rd near 80th Ave.

Mecosta County Deputies say Dustin Hyden was trying to avoid a deer around 5 p.m., which forced his bike off the road where it crashed.

Emergency medical crews worked to save Hyden as they took him to the hospital, but he died of his injuries at Corewell Health Hospital.