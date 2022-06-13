Big Rapids's first Pride festival coming June 26

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Big Rapids’s first Pride event is scheduled to occur later this month.

Pride Big Rapids is scheduled to kick off Sunday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

Organizers say they are comprised of residents, business and religious leaders who desired to establish a festival that recognizes diversity within the community.

“More than just a chance to celebrate, we are giving the community an outlet to openly express themselves while also informing them of LGBTQIA+ friendly businesses and providing access to resources,” says Darin Coleman, vice president of Pride Big Rapids.

We’re told the event runs through 9:30 p.m. at Northend Riverside Park.

The festival will feature live music, a drag show, family-friendly activities, food trucks, alcohol, a raffle, games and more, according to Pride Big Rapids.

Event organizers say parking will be available at the Original Footwear Factory.

Visit the event's website for more information.

