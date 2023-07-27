Big Rapids woman wins $100K in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Big Rapids woman is $100,000 richer after matching four white balls and the Powerball in a recent Powerball drawing!

The numbers were drawn July 15. They were 02-09-43-55-57 (PB 18).

The Michigan Lottery says 61-year-old Polly Byers won $50,000 in the drawing but doubled her earnings with the Power Play.

“Normally, the email says how much I won but this one didn’t have an amount. That’s when I logged in to my account and saw that I had won $100,000!” recalls Byers. “I thought I might still be sleeping or dreaming, so I logged out of my account and logged back in, and the prize was still there! I must have checked my account 50 times throughout the day just to make sure I really won.”

We’re told she plans to share her winnings with her family and pocket what’s left.

