Big Rapids roads close due to flooding

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety says Wednesday’s heavy rainfall led to flooding in spots.

In total, the department says about three inches fell within a span of two and a half hours, which caused several roads to flood.

Even as the rain stopped, rivers and creeks in the are started to overflow, causing even more severe flooding throughout the city.

Hemlock St. between N. Michigan Ave. and N. State St. is closed indefinitely due to damage.

N. Michigan Ave. from E. Pine St. to E. Bellevue St. is also closed, but the department says it will likely reopen mid-day Thursday.

Officers want to remind drivers not to drive into flooded areas because the street could be washed out and the water deeper than it looks.

