Big Rapids residents invited to have 'Coffee with a Cop'

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Big Rapids residents are invited to have coffee with their local public safety officers next month.

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety says the informal event will take place at Serendipity on Wednesday, Feb. 16 starting at 11 a.m.

We’re told Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for residents and law enforcement to discuss local issues and bolster community relations.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” says Chief Danielle Haynes. “This will be the fourth Coffee With A Cop that we have held. Our support from the community grows bigger at each one.”

