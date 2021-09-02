Big Rapids police hope to build community relationships through 'Coffee With A Cop'

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Officers from the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety and community members will come together on Oct. 6 for what’s meant to be an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

All community members are invited to attend Coffee With a Cop at 8:30 a.m. that day, according to a news release Thursday.

It begins at 8:30 a.m. at Currie’s Amoco, located at 620 Maple St.

Because the majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations, the department wants to break down barriers and allow for “a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.”

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns or simply get to know our officers,” Police Chief Danielle Haynes said. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee With a Cop is a national initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Similar events are being held across the country.