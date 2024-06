MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A Big Rapids man was arrested Saturday for alleged sex crimes against children.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 37-year-old Jeffrey James Harvell was charged Monday with two counts of child sexually abusive activity. He was placed on a $75,000/10% cash/surety bond and ordered to wear a GPS tether.

Harvell could spend up to 20 years behind bars on each count if found guilty, according to MSP.

