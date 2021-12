COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A biker was hit by a car in Mecosta County Saturday afternoon.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old Big Rapids man was biking along the shoulder of the road near McKinley Road and 175th Avenue in Colfax Township when a car hit him.

We’re told he was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies say the driver was unharmed in the incident.

