BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is advised to “avoid the area” while police respond to reports of an armed subject Thursday afternoon.

The Big Rapids Police Department (BRPD) says they were summoned to the 1300 block of Catherine Avenue at around 12:45 p.m.

We’re told the building was quickly cleared and police are now reaching out to the subject in question.

BRPD says the public is not in danger but all bystanders should stay clear of the scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube