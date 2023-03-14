74-year-old Stanwood woman hit by car in parking lot

STANWOOD, Mich. — A 74-year-old Stanwood woman is hurt after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says she was on her way back to her car in the parking lot of the Copper Top Store when a car executed a U-turn around the nearby gas pumps.

The driver, a 59-year-old Morley man, didn’t see the woman when he hit her, according to deputies.

We’re told the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

MCSO credits Mecosta Township Fire & Rescue, Mecosta County EMS and Meceola dispatchers for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube