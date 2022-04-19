4 hospitalized after 2 crashes in Big Rapids Twp

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to two crashes in Big Rapids Township on Tuesday.

The first involved three vehicles north of 17 Mile Road on Northland Drive at around noon when a northbound 61-year-old Beaverton man in a pickup turned into the path of a southbound Honda Accord, deputies say.

We’re told the Honda driver, a 28-year-old Hersey woman, and passenger, a 35-year-old White Cloud man, were taken to Spectrum Health BR after the crash. A Ford Focus driven by a 65-year-old Evart woman was also hit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nearly four hours later, deputies say a 65-year-old Big Rapids man at the wheel of a Subaru Legacy rear-ended a 74-year-old Big Rapids man’s Ford Expedition in a Meijer parking lot.

The Subaru driver and a passenger, a 72-year-old woman, were reportedly taken to Spectrum Health BR.

The extent of the injuries of those involved in both crashes was not disclosed.

