3 in custody, multiple stolen items seized after 110 mph Mecosta Co. pursuit

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are in custody after a high-speed pursuit in Mecosta County Thursday morning.

Deputies received word that a stolen pickup truck may have been spray-painted to disguise it, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). The truck was found leaving a Morton Township home before passing an unmarked cruiser.

Authorities in marked cars followed the pickup after identifying the driver as a wanted individual, deputies explain. The truck sped off and led deputies on a high-speed chase topping speeds of 110 miles per hour.

We’re told the pursuit spanned six municipalities.

MCSO says the chase ended after deputies executed a pit maneuver on the truck, which had driven onto the grassy runway of a small airport. Two people ran out of the vehicle after it broke down, both of whom were arrested and found with meth in their possession. A stolen, modified, loaded handgun was also found, along with ammo, burglary tools and more stolen items.

A wanted woman was also found hiding at the home where the pickup left, the sheriff’s office says. She was arrested, and deputies confiscated two sawed-off shotguns, two more stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer, a stolen motorcycle and other stolen property.

MCSO says all three suspects are lodged at the Mecosta County Jail for multiple felonies.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube