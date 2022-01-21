28-year old Hersey woman struck during an accident involving a stuck mini-van

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman, 28, from Hersey, Mich., was hurt when an SUV struck the minivan she stood next to.

Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded Thursday to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on 220th Avenue and 13 Mile Road in Big Rapids Township.

Two people were outside of a disabled minivan on 220th Ave when an SUV driven by a 27-year-old male from Newaygo topped the hill and struck the minivan. The minivan was pushed into the woman.

She was taken to the Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the accident.

Deputies were assisted by Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids Township Fire/Rescue.

