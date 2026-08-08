2 people killed in Sheridan Township crash

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in a Sheridan Township crash. Deputies were called to the scene around 9:47 P.M. Saturday to 13-mile road and 55th Avenue.

Investigators say an SUV with two passengers failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a truck in the intersection. The truck driver, a 32-year-old man from Remus, called emergency services after the crash.

Both people in the SUV were killed in the crash. the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both lanes on 13-Mile Road and 55th Street were closed for the investigation, and have since reopened.

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