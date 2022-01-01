Watch
16-year-old Barryton cyclist seriously hurt in Fork Township crash

Posted at 8:26 PM, Dec 31, 2021
FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Barryton teen sustained serious injuries in a Fork Township crash Friday afternoon.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department says the crash took place west of 45th Avenue on 20 Mile Road.

We’re told a 72-year-old Barryton woman in a westbound van rear-ended the 16-year-old boy’s dirt bike, seriously injuring the rider.

The teen was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids and then Spectrum Health Grand Rapids for treatment, deputies say.

The crash remains under investigation.

