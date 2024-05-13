10-year-old thrown from buggy, hurt in crash

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A buggy was hit by a car heading west on Pierce Rd near 160th Ave Sunday, sending a young girl to the hospital.
The driver of the car— a 31-year-old man from Wyoming— reportedly told Mecosta County Deputies he tried to swerve at the last minute, but collided with the carriage.
Eight people were in the buggy, including 6 kids under 13. The 10-year-old rider was thrown out during the crash and taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Reports from the Mecosta County Sheriff's say the driver is not suspected of being intoxicated.
No one else was hurt.