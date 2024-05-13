10-year-old thrown from buggy, hurt in crash

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A buggy was hit by a car heading west on Pierce Rd near 160th Ave Sunday, sending a young girl to the hospital.

The driver of the car— a 31-year-old man from Wyoming— reportedly told Mecosta County Deputies he tried to swerve at the last minute, but collided with the carriage.

FOX 17

Eight people were in the buggy, including 6 kids under 13. The 10-year-old rider was thrown out during the crash and taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports from the Mecosta County Sheriff's say the driver is not suspected of being intoxicated.

No one else was hurt.