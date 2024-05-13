Watch Now
10-year-old thrown from buggy, hurt in crash

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:25 AM, May 13, 2024
AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A buggy was hit by a car heading west on Pierce Rd near 160th Ave Sunday, sending a young girl to the hospital.

The driver of the car— a 31-year-old man from Wyoming— reportedly told Mecosta County Deputies he tried to swerve at the last minute, but collided with the carriage.

Eight people were in the buggy, including 6 kids under 13. The 10-year-old rider was thrown out during the crash and taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports from the Mecosta County Sheriff's say the driver is not suspected of being intoxicated.

No one else was hurt.

